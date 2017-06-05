How The Intercept Outed Reality Winner

The problem is that most new printers print nearly invisibly yellow dots that track down exactly when and where documents, any document, is printed. Because the NSA logs all printing jobs on its printers, it can use this to match up precisely who printed the document.
In this post, I show how.
You can download the document from the original article here. You can then open it in a PDF viewer, such as the normal "Preview" app on macOS. Zoom into some whitespace on the document, and take a screenshot of this. On macOS, hit [Command-Shift-3] to take a screenshot of a window. There are yellow dots in this image, but you can barely see them, especially if your screen is dirty.
EFF page and manually click on the pattern so that their tool can decode the meaning:
The situation is similar to how Vice outed the location of John McAfee, by publishing JPEG photographs of him with the EXIF GPS coordinates still hidden in the file. Or it's how PDFs are often redacted by adding a black bar on top of image, leaving the underlying contents still in the file for people to read, such as in this NYTime accident with a Snowden document. Or how opening a Microsoft Office document, then accidentally saving it, leaves fingerprints identifying you behind, as repeatedly happened with the Wikileaks election leaks. These sorts of failures are common with leaks. To fix this yellow-dot problem, use a black-and-white printer, black-and-white scanner, or convert to black-and-white with an image editor.
Printers have two features put in there by the government to be evil to you. The first is that they recognize a barely visible pattern on currency, so that they can't be used to counterfeit money, as shown on this $20 below:
The second is that when they print things out, they includes these invisible dots, so documents can be tracked.
Yes, this code the government forces into our printers is a violation of our 3rd Amendment rights.
While I was writing up this post, these tweets appeared first:
oh wow, @knowtheory just pointed out the microdots on the first and late page of the intercept's docs. printer dots kill puppies, folks. pic.twitter.com/w8qxJ9zvhf— Quinn's internet 👻 (@quinnnorton) June 6, 2017
The date in the microdots is 6:20 2017/05/09 from a printer with serial number #5429535218, according to https://t.co/PVVm7AAjlL pic.twitter.com/6BY7Y3MFhL— Tim Bennett (@flashman) June 6, 2017
Poof goes a darn fine tracking tool.ReplyDelete
Not really.ReplyDelete
This has been a pretty standard thing for the last decade or so and even NSA contractors forget, or are simply unaware, that it exists.
3rd amendment? Really? You'll liken these yellow dots to quartering soldiers?ReplyDelete
Yes. The reason why the third Amendment is there is not because the founders were angry at being forced to run a hotel for British troops. It is because a common way of quelling dissent was to place soldiers in the homes of rabble rousers, and have them report on the dissenters' activities. Nowadays, the just do the same thing electronically with NSA email intercepts and the like.Delete
It's forcing you to run software on behalf of the US Government. That's against the 3rd Amendment.ReplyDelete
"Forcing"? ... no it isn't. You are buying a printer that chooses to run that software. You can overwrite the software yourself if you have the motivation to do so.Delete
Or the know-how..... said the extremely tech-challenged 67 year old.... me.Delete
Simply converting to b/w is not sufficient!ReplyDelete
http://imgur.com/a/kLovh
And even when you mask them out so that they are no longer visible in the "all white" (paper) background, e.g. by messing with the white/black point of the image there's still the possibility that they could be recovered with correlation methods in grey areas where they aren't visible to the naked eye or just by increasing the contrast.
black and white is not greyscale, btw.Delete
Technically I think she had already outed herself in multiple and more obvious ways like using her gmail to communicate with the Intercept, social media activities, etc. Still, a mistake on the part of the Intercept in providing evidence to finger and prosecute her.ReplyDelete
Don't print in color or on a color printer unless the document warrants it. Black monochrome only people. It's also cheaper. Have two printers.ReplyDelete
That's why, when Greenpeace leaked the TTIP documents, they first manually re-typed a copy of the original document that was then released.ReplyDelete
Especially The Intercept should had have known better.
A terrible professional error that not only destroyed the life of one of the rare courageous citizens, but also shows that The Intercept cannot be considered as safe “whistle blower” platform anymore.
This is sad and very dangerous, as we need independent human rights defending journalism more than ever - and this can only work if these journalists are able to protect their sources.
I consider it highly illegal that people are trackable that way in general.ReplyDelete
That this is possible shows that the goverments do not work for the people but for other interest groups.
I don't think anti-counterfeiting measures mean the government is being evil to me.ReplyDelete
Wrong amendment! No Constitutional violation. What you expose to public even unknowingly is not protected. Government has to protect itself from saboteurs. Writer has head screwed on wrong if he thinks this is evil.ReplyDelete
(that comment was directed to KiTA--the interface I was using had a reply-to-comment button and I wasn't sure how obvious it would be that I was replying to them)ReplyDelete
Christian Vogel, black and white means indexed (1-bit color palette). Every pixel is either pure black or pure white. There are no gray pixels. I believe this does defeat printer dots. The leaker should have done this themselves rather than trusting the journalist.ReplyDelete
Nice work. How could The Intercept be so naive by seeking contact with the NSA? I don’t get it, Glenn Greenwald, you know better. Do you?ReplyDelete
Is there any chance people would realize the Amendment comment was a joke and stop failing to be pedantic with their "corrections."ReplyDelete
#JWICs is a thing. Winner outed herself.ReplyDelete
Great article, but there is no such built in program called Paintbrush on macOS.ReplyDelete
This was not a courageous citizen! She was a deranged anti American communist like 90% of the journalist today. This leak does nothing but alert foreign gov't of our capabilities. Claiming to be helping when your actually sabotaging our country is Straight out of the Alinsky playbook acuse others of what your actually doingReplyDelete
Spell check. Try it.ReplyDelete
She may have assumed that secrecy laws are a dead letter with all the consequence-free leaking going on.ReplyDelete
Nothing wrong with microdots - especially when run on government hardware to protect government property from criminal intent.ReplyDelete
Someone was definitely either careless or maliciously trying to out Winner, but I'm not sure we can jump to blaming The Intercept just yet. A WashPo article said the FBI questioned Winner -- who admitted everything -- on June 3rd, two days before the Intercept story went live.ReplyDelete
The specific constitutional rights violation is not of consumers, it is of private companies who manufacture printers being compelled to add this technology. Familiar to many following the case with Apple and encryption recently.ReplyDelete
Angelique is slightly right but mostly wrong. I agree that leaks can harm our ability to legitimately intercept nefarious foreign governments and foreign individuals seeking to harm our republic and citizens. On the other hand the fact that a foreign power has corrupted our election process in numerous ways and may very likely put in power an illegitimate president is a serious concern. When the only authority and oversight is the same president and his cronies then turning to the free press seems like a pretty good idea. This woman was very brave for bringing forth this information.ReplyDelete
Michael, fyi, the reason they questioned the girl is because The Intercept contacted them to see if they wanted anything redacted before printing, they gave them a copy of the document so as to not release sensitive information. It is common in media these days.ReplyDelete